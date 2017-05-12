Three people were arrested and a stolen AR-15 was recovered Friday morning.

Leesburg police said the three people are accused of breaking into Value Pawn at 1378 W. North Boulevard in Leesburg.

Daquan Marquise Smith, 21, of Eatonville, and Jacouri Kiante Malik Bell, 21, of Orlando, ran from the pawn shop; one of the men was found hiding a backyard shed, while the other was underneath a car in someone’s driveway, police said.

An accused getaway driver who was parked next to the pawn shop at Dip-A-Dee Donuts at 1376 W. North Boulevard, next to Value Pawn was also arrested, police said.

Police said they found an AR-15 rifle with a 100-round drum magazine as well as a handgun in the vehicle the woman was driving. Police said the AR-15 was reported stolen in Volusia County.

A separate car was also spotted in the doughnut shop parking lot, but the two people inside drove away, police said.

Police went after the vehicle on U.S. Highway 441, but stopped after the chase became too dangerous.

The car that sped away was traced to an owner in Orlando. He told investigators that his vehicle was stolen, police said.

Eyewitness News has previously reported about fatal crashes involving chases with law enforcement.

Read: Lake County deputy placed on probation after deadly chase

Leesburg Police took 2 guns off the streets, including an Ar-15 w/ a 100 round magazine; during an attempted break in this morning. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/825VrRtt9M — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) May 12, 2017

Police say it began, when they got a call about a suspicious car parked behind this business. The donut shop was closed at the time. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/BeubmggtW6 — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) May 12, 2017

When officers arrived on the scene, they approached the vehicle to talk with the driver. That's when they say a car parked nearby took off. — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) May 12, 2017

Police say they chased the car, but later backed off; because of the suspects erratic driving. #WFTV — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) May 12, 2017