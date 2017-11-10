‘America first,’ Trump tells leaders at Pacific rim economic summit



Vowing not to let the United States “be taken advantage of anymore,” President Donald Trump issued a stern warning at an economic summit of Pacific Rim leaders on Friday, CNN reported.

“I am always going to put America first, the same way I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first,” Trump said in a speech at the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump repeated his criticism of previous U.S. administrations, saying they ignored imbalances in trading practices.

“The current trade imbalance is not acceptable,” Trump said. “I do not blame China, or any other country, of which there are many, for taking advantage of the United States on trade. If their representatives are able to get away with it, they are just doing their jobs."

"I wish previous administrations in my country saw what was happening and did something about it," Trump said.