Amber Alert issued for missing Marion County girl

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old Marion County girl.

Alexandria Green, 5, has been missing since Saturday.

She was last seen on the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued out of Marion County for Alexandria Green

Alexandria was wearing an orange shirt with the words “Mac and Cheese” on it and flip flops.

Investigators said she may be in the company of Alan Green, 55, and Mechealine Mazakis, 47.

The connection between the child and the people she may be with is unclear.

Green has a tattoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest.

The three may be traveling in a 2014 blue Toyota Scion Xb with Florida tags AML C10.

