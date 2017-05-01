Amazon looks at brick and mortar stores

Amazon may be coming to a mall near you. FatWallet's online shopping expert Brent Shelton say it just makes sense. Customers can see the store and items they are considering to see how they work and get a free demo.

It can also give Amazon some great feedback by having that face to face versus not being able to talk to their online shoppers. Studies show a majority of shoppers up to 90 percent, still do most of their buying in traditional stores.