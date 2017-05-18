Altamonte Springs renters say condo management won't clean black mold

Renters in an Altamonte Springs apartment said they have been living in deteriorating conditions for a nearly a year, and management has refused to help.

Gilretta and Felice Mathieu said they’ve been doing everything right as tenants, and have reported the issues right away, but they feel they’ve gotten nothing except their health jeopardized.

The mold growing inside their unit at Waterside at Crane’s Roost tested positive for black mold.

In addition to the mold, the lights and outlets not working, they said.

The mold invaded their condo after another unit flooded into theirs two years ago.

“A lot of our clothes and shoes we’ve had to throw away,” said Felice Mathieu.

The infested items came from under their bed, the shower and kitchen.

A remediation expert tested samples on Thursday.

“When I put the moisture meter on it, it read 22. Normally, it’s seven,” said Victor Matos. “Black mold is a bacteria. It’s very hazardous to your health. Most hazardous bacteria there is.”

The Mathieus’ showed Channel 9 reporter Angela Jacobs a trail of emails trying to get answers from Cornerstone Asset Management, which claimed it took over the unit in September and apologized for the inconvenience of its condition.

“We’re talking about life-safety issues in here,” said closing agent Barry Miller.

Miller, a real estate expert, said the situation is unique, since new ownership never issues a new lease and has the Mathieus’ paying month-to-month.

He advised they contact the health department and code enforcement.

“There’s mold problems and the landlord refused to clean it up, then they need to go to their government officials,” Miller said.

He said the health department or code enforcement can force the landlord to fix the unit or have it condemned.