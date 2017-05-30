Listen Live
News
All roads to airport shut down after shots fired at OIA, officials say
Close

All roads to airport shut down after shots fired at OIA, officials say

All roads to airport shut down after shots fired at OIA, officials say

All roads to airport shut down after shots fired at OIA, officials say

By: Mark Boxley News | WFTV
Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport Tuesday to reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said.

An employee at a rental car company at the airport told Channel 9 he heard shots fired and the area he was in had been locked down.

Employees had been told to shelter behind the desk of the business, he said. 

Airport officials said the shooting happened in the Terminal A car rental area.

The area was contained and should have minimal impact to the airport's operations, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Weapons incident at Orlando International Airport
    Weapons incident at Orlando International Airport
  • Lockdown at Orlando International Airport; reports of shooter
    Lockdown at Orlando International Airport; reports of shooter
    Orlando International Airport is on lockdown after reports of a man with a weapon at one of the rental car areas. Orlando police said the man with the weapon is contained, and they are trying to talk to him on level one on the “A” side of the airport. An airport spokesperson said the suspect has threatened to harm himself and others. Traffic around the area is delayed because of that incident, so take precautions if you’re headed to the airport.
  • 65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again. Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news  But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s.  The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate,flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported. Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 -- which was her life-savings -- and returned to the pair. The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers. Police are looking to identify the pair. Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.
  • President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Donald Trump marked his first Memorial Day in office with a somber service at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. >> Read more trending news The president first participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before addressing a crowd of family members of the fallen gathered there to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. In his speech, the president recognized the Gold Star families at the service. 'To every Gold Star family: God is with you, and your loved ones are with him.' Trump said.  'I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free.' Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who was also at the service, visited Section 60, where the military members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11 are buried chatting and shaking hands with the families of the fallen. The president took to Twitter this morning, posting several tweets about Memorial Day.  “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving,” he wrote early Monday before heading over to Arlington for the somber remembrance ceremony. “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave,” he tweeted even earlier Monday morning. >> Related: Trump approval rating hits new low in poll Also Monday, Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, helped kick off a bike race in Washington for Project Hero, a veterans and first responders group, according to CNN.  
  • Baby hit with pepper spray in parking lot fight
    Baby hit with pepper spray in parking lot fight
    A baby is taken to the hospital after being pepper-sprayed in the middle of a fight in Dayton, Ohio. Police say the argument involved two groups of women and they made one arrest. >> Read more trending news Around 8 p.m. Monday, employees were stunned to see a fight where it appeared one woman used a stun gun on several others, then fired pepper-spray into their car, where a baby was in the path of the chemical, according to police. A police report indicates when officers arrived on scene, a woman ran up to them, holding an 8-month-old baby that was crying and screaming uncontrollably.  Police called for medics and then were told the child's mother and two other women in her vehicle were attacked by 37-year-old Christina Gibson. Gibson was jailed for three counts assault and one count child endangering. She’s no longer listed as being in the jail. The alleged victims claim Gibson pulled in to the business and everyone got out of their vehicles. Then Gibson reportedly pulled out a stun gun and chased the victims back to their car. The victims slid out the other side of the car and as an argument again escalated, police said. That’s when Gibson allegedly discharged the pepper spray -- hitting the 8-month old girl.  The child was treated at Dayton Children’s Hospital.
