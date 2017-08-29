All rescued after 'Cajun Navy' boat capsizes in Houston floods

UPDATE : All eleven people from the capsized boat have been safely rescued.

Crews were searching Tuesday for at least six people who went missing after a rescue boat capsized near Cypress in northwest Harris County.

A spokesman for the Cypress-Fairbanks Volunteer Fire Department said the boat, which was being operated by a good Samaritan, was carrying 11 people when it flipped near Highway 290 and Fry Road.

Rescue crews have located five people and are working to rescue them, officials said. They said some of the survivors are clinging to trees.

Onlookers at the scene said they heard that two children may be among the six who are missing.

Helicopters were being used to search the area.