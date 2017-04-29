POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A woman said her son witnessed a vehicle plowing into five of his friends as they walked near their bus stop in Poinciana.
Josette Altidor’s son hung around with Jahiem Robertson, 13, and Juan Mena, 13.
Deputies said John Camfield, 48, was drunk when he drove into the children and then fled the scene.
Deputies said Camfield later crashed into another car nearby.
Jahiem was killed, Juan remains hospitalized and the other three children are recovering.
Altidor knew the children involved, and said the crash has shaken her neighborhood.
“We all are family,” she said. “In the summertime, my son plays right here and they play in the front yard.”
Altidor said the children were all friends with each other.
“They’re always on time. They’re always sweet. (They’re) never fighting. (They’re) very good kids,” said Altidor. “Sometimes I give them rides when it’s raining.”
Altidor said her son is still coping with the loss of his friend.
“He’s so mad. He’s so depressed. He said, ‘Ma, that could be me,’” she said.
Altidor said she’ll be driving and picking up her son from the bus stop.
