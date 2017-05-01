Airport tram shuts down again; no flights missed this time

A new tram unexpected shut down Monday morning at Orlando International Airport, but no passengers missed their flights, despite the delay.

The tram was running again in about 40 minutes.

It affected passengers traveling on United, Spirit and American Airlines through gates 30-59.

The APMs, or Automated People Movers are designed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Airport officials, unhappy with repeated tram shutdowns, have called on the company to send reps to Orlando to fix the problem and to refund passengers who lost money over missed flights.