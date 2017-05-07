A sonic boom shocked Central Floridians early Sunday morning after the Air Force landed a secret military aircraft at Kennedy Space Center.
The U.S. Air Force tweeted Sunday morning that “The Air Force #X37B #OTV4 has returned from orbit and landed safely at @NASAKennedy.”
The X37B is an unmanned secret military shuttle, which as been orbiting the Earth for more than a year on its fourth flight.
The landing marks the first time the X-37B has landed at KSC using the same Shuttle Landing Facility runway as NASA’s manned orbiters.
The U.S. Air Force said, "X-37B program is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies."
Several people were calling and emailing Channel 9 asking us what the loud boom was Sunday morning.
The #X37B #OTV4 is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft. Find out more about today's landing here: https://t.co/GUGgOMQiYg pic.twitter.com/HfHHVnWhYc— U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) May 7, 2017
The #AirForce #X37B #OTV4 is back after more than 700 days in #Space. @NASAKennedy pic.twitter.com/02WdzMSDJe— U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) May 7, 2017
