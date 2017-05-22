A 33-year-old Canadian man accused of threatening to take down a jetliner and attacking a flight crew with pots of coffee will remain jailed in the U.S. for a bit longer.

A federal judge is waiting for answers on immigration issues before deciding whether or not to grant bond to Brandon Courneyea.

The judge wants to ensure that if Courneyea is released and allowed to return to Canada that he will be allowed to reenter the country for hearings.

Read: Bond decision delayed for Air Canada passenger accused of attacking crew with coffee pots

Watch the removal of the Air Canada passenger below:

Court records said Courneyea tried to open a cabin door last week during an Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto, Canada. The flight was diverted to Orlando International Airport.

Courneyea allegedly said that it would only take one person to take the plane down and that he wanted to take everyone with him.

Courneyea said in court last week that he used cocaine before the flight. He also said that two of his five children have complex medical issues.

Read: 'That is not my husband at all' -- Wife defends man accused of attacking plane crew with coffee pots

New at Noon: father of man accused of trying to take down an Air Canada flight over Orlando tried to convince judge to let his son go #WFTV pic.twitter.com/w16YH1uU0S — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) May 22, 2017

During a court hearing Monday morning, Courneyea's father said he would willingly put his house up as collateral if his son is granted bond. He also offered to pay a high-cash bond and assure that his son will show up for court.

He said that the medical issues of his son's children have put him under a lot of stress, but he said he didn't think his son was a danger to the community.

"He's just got a very stressful life right now," the man's father told Channel 9. "That's it. That's all I'm going to say."

Read: Family says birthday cake got them kicked off JetBlue flight

Prosecutors have until the end of the week to provide the judge with information about the immigration issues.

Courneyea's attorney said a decision likely won't be made until the end of the week or early next week.

He said that if bond is granted, he thinks it will be high.