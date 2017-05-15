Agencies plan to close troubled housing complex near Kissimmee

Multiple agencies are planning to shut down the Heritage Park Inn near Kissimmee and help relocate residents from the troubled condos, according to an email from the deputy county manager.

According to the email, officials with the county -- including the Florida Department of Health and the sheriff’s office -- met Friday to discuss how to close the property.

The condo association told residents this past Thursday they needed to relocate because power will be disconnected on Monday.

Photos: Heritage Park Inn in Osceola County

Charles Green, a resident at the property, said he and his sister have nowhere else to go since both were homeless before moving to the Heritage Park Inn.

"We're running out of time," said Green.

The health department will visit the property and declare it a public health sanitary nuisance, “probably next week,” the email said.

That declaration will put in motion a mechanism to shut the facility down, pending a state-level process to be finalized, the email said.

The email also indicated the health department had reported unsanitary conditions to the Department of Children and Families, which the county believes will begin an investigation.

The county plans to reach out to Community Based Care of Central Florida, according to the email, to assist DCF workers with families who need to be relocated.

Photos: Mold, issues at Heritage Park Inn

The county says it usually takes 30 to 90 days to place families through its rapid rehousing program.

Code violations for the Heritage Park Inn are also due to be heard by the code enforcement board Wednesday.