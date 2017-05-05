The Seminole County Fire Department and Florida Forest Service responded to a 50-acre brush fire Friday on the east side of Lake Jessup.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Squirrel Run and South Cochran Road.

Seminole County government issued a voluntary evacuation order as the fire continued to burn, but by about 6 p.m. announced the blaze was mostly contained and canceled the order.

No other information was immediately available.