SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Fire Department and Florida Forest Service responded to a 50-acre brush fire Friday on the east side of Lake Jessup.
The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Squirrel Run and South Cochran Road.
Seminole County government issued a voluntary evacuation order as the fire continued to burn, but by about 6 p.m. announced the blaze was mostly contained and canceled the order.
No other information was immediately available.
SCFD & FFS on scene brush fire Squirrel Run/S Cochran Road Geneva— SCFD PIO Media (@scfdpio) May 5, 2017
@FFS_ORLANDO units e/r wildfire, east side of Lake Jessup. Estimate 25+ ac. Updates to follow.— FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) May 5, 2017
