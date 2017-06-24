The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released recordings of 911 calls Friday made during the June 5, shooting by a disgruntled ex-employee at an Orange County business.

During the incident, John Neumann Jr., 45, walked into Fiamma on Forsyth Road at about 8 a.m. and methodically shot and killed five of his former co-workers, deputies said.

Neumann was fired by Fiamma in April, officials said.

One person who called 911 had been on the phone with her fiancée when the shooting started.

“One of the ex-employees came in – who got fired – is shooting up the place right now, as we speak,” she told 911. “There’s at least seven, seven people in there. The one I saw was down. He’s in his chair.”

Investigators say the victims -- Robert Snyder, 69, Kevin Lawson, 46, Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Clark, 53, and Jeff Roberts, 57 – were targeted by Neumann.

He had a “negative relationship” with at least one of the victims, the OCSO said.

Neumann entered the business armed with a handgun, a large hunting knife and a smaller knife, deputies said.

He reloaded at least once during the shooting, investigators said.

He spared the life of a temporary employee who was working at the time.

“He pointed the gun at me and told me to get out,” she told a 911 dispatcher.

After killing the five victims, Neumann died when he turned the gun on himself, deputies said.

In addition to the 911 recordings, the Sheriff’s Office has released an incident report filed in connection with the shooting.

Body-camera video was recorded by deputies who responded to Fiamma, but would not be released while the investigation into the shooting was ongoing, officials said.