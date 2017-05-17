A Kissimmee man was arrested Tuesday after Osceola County deputies said he shot at construction workers.

Eduardo Torres-Bonet, 20, was leaning out of a second-story window just after 5 p.m. Tuesday when he shot at workers near Myers Road and Rob Way in Kissimmee, deputies said.

No one was injured.

Photos: Construction equipment damaged during shooting

Deputies have not said why Torres-Bonet was allegedly shooting at the construction workers.

A judge set Torres-Bonet bail at $2,500 Wednesday afternoon.

Eduardo Torres-Bonet, who's accused of shooting into a construction site in #Kissimmee yesterday, will face a judge at 1 p.m. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/8KD4AZzM9t — Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) May 17, 2017

I just spoke with the construction worker who was sitting inside this excavator yesterday when a bullet flew through the window. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/6NANC76sxk — Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) May 17, 2017

The construction worker told me he was sitting in this excavator chair when a bullet came through the window and missed him by inches. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/WIv4Wf5fIO — Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) May 17, 2017