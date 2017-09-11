149 people rescued from 550 homes in Orlo Vista

Fire Rescue and the National Guard team up to rescue 149 residents from 550 homes that were impacted by flooding in the Orlo Vista area Monday.

The National Guard, teaming up with the Orlando Police and Fire Department, started pulling residents from the waist high water before daylight.

Residents told us they woke up to rising waters.

“Some of the house was flooded at 9 o’clock last night, but when I woke up this morning everything was flooded.” said Karland Gillens

Gillens said he was not ready to be out of his home, but he was ready to get out when the rescue workers came.

“Everything in the house is floating” Gillens said.



They even saved several pets during the chaos.

Close Orlo Vista dog rescue

The residents were relocated to storm shelters.