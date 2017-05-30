Crews continued to battle a brush fire Tuesday that spanned more than 2,000 acres and threatened 11 homes near the Orange-Brevard county line, the Florida Forest Service said.

The blaze, which sparked Friday, is burning in a rural area south of the Christmas neighborhood near state roads 528 and 520.

A helicopter was seen dropping buckets of water on the fire Monday.

Photos: Brush fire burns near Orange-Brevard county line

As the wildfire continues to grow so does the concern of residents like Kaye Moore, who lives along James Creek Road.

“If we have to go, make sure you're packed up and ready to roll,” she said. “I've just got picture albums.”

Moore said she isn’t reluctant to evacuate if the flames creep too close.

“It's insured,” she said. “That's all I can tell you.”

Forestry officials will hold a press briefing at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

