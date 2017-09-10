Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Listen now for continuing coverage of Irma's march across Florida

Lifestyles
Your cellphone can be a valuable resource during Hurricane Irma
Your cellphone can be a valuable resource during Hurricane Irma

Photo Credit: LM Otero/AP
WATCH: Hurricane Irma Storms Pulls Tree From Its Roots

Your cellphone can be a valuable resource during Hurricane Irma

By: Shelia Poole

Your cellphone can be one of your most useful tools during and after a hurricane.

In inclement weather, consumers need to know how to perserve the battery life of their mobile devices.

First, you need to make sure your phone is fully charged. It may seem elementary, but how many times have been surprised when you go to make a call and find your battery life has been mysteriously depleted? You have probably had multiple apps open or played games without being aware of how much juice they use.

Don’t let  it get low before you plug it in again. As long as cell towers are functioning, you can use for phone for important matters.

Tropical storm and flash flood warnings for metro Atlanta

Also consider buying an external battery pack  or charger, which  can provide extra battery life for your phone and other devices. Some are the size of a tube of lipstick and can add 2-3 hours of battery life. Others, about the size of a deck of cards, can keep your phone working for hours.

LM Otero/AP
Rhonda Worthington talks on her cell phone with a 911 dispatcher after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Worthington said she thought the water was low enough to drive through before the vehicle started to float away. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Harvey continues to cause major flooding in Texas

Photo Credit: LM Otero/AP
Rhonda Worthington talks on her cell phone with a 911 dispatcher after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Worthington said she thought the water was low enough to drive through before the vehicle started to float away. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Be sure to close apps that you don’t need or aren't necessary at the time. They will simply drain your battery.

Here are some other tips to preserve battery life ,according to Michael Poh, in How-To Guides and Digital Trends.

Having your phone on vibrate uses more power than ringtones. Also lower the volume of your ringtones.

Where is Hurricane Irma now?

Dim your screen, which will reduce power usage. You don’t need it to light up the sky.

Shorten screen time out.

Use your phone to make calls. Only use it sparingly for other functions. Playing games and using the internet can  be a big user of battery life.

Turn off Wi-fi and bluetooth when you don’t need them.

Minimize notifications. You may only want to use them for texts or when the message is important. You don’t need to know when the next sale is at your local retailer.

