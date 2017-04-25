Woman with Down syndrome competes in Miss USA state pageant

MARINE ON ST. CROIX, Minn - A woman with Down syndrome is shattering all precedents and is set to compete for the title of Miss Minnesota. According to KARE, she is believed to be the first person in the country to compete in a Miss USA state pageant.
Mikayla Holmgren, 22, of Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, has never let Down syndrome stop her from doing what she loves.
She applied online to be a part of the Miss Minnesota pageant and was accepted.
“I want to do this. My mom is so freaked out, but I want to do this,” Holmgren told KARE.
Holmgren is no stranger to the spotlight. She previously won the title of Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing in 2015. She has also been dancing for years.
In the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, she will be judged on the evening gown, swimsuit and interview categories.
“I want the world to know that Down syndrome does not define me. With your help, I can help break through walls,” a GoFundMe page for Holmgren reads. According to the account’s page, the funds will go toward the costs associated with the competition.
