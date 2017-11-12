Woman dying of cancer saved thanks to her ex-husband's new wife

A woman battling stage IV cancer is thanking her ex-husband’s new wife for helping her beat the disease.

According to The Independent, doctors told Nicola Hitchen, 41, in March that there was nothing else they could do for her. The mother of two from England turned to a pioneering chemotherapy center in Turkey.

After five 10-day sessions, many of the tumors in Nicola’s body shrank significantly, The Mirror reports. But she was running out of money for treatment. The first round of treatment cost the equivalent of over $100,000.

That’s when her ex-husband’s wife, Clare Hitchen, launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money.

“I feel this is not an option,” wrote Clare on a crowdfunding page. “The boys need their Mum and she deserves the chance to watch them grow into men and have their own families.”

The family is hoping to raise an additional £50,000, or about $66,000, to pay for further treatments. So far, they’re about halfway to their goal.

“The support I’ve been given is phenomenal, not just from my family but from complete strangers, too,” Nicola told The Mirror.

