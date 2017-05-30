Listen Live
Lifestyles
What to know about propane safety before firing up the gas grill 
What to know about propane safety before firing up the gas grill 

What to know about propane safety before firing up the gas grill 
Photo Credit: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images
Before firing up the gas grill for the summer grilling season, take the time to review a few safety tips on using propane gas to make sure you have a fun, injury-free season. 

What to know about propane safety before firing up the gas grill 

By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images

Before firing up the gas grill this summer, take a few minutes to review important safety tips for using propane fuel, and the only item you’ll be in danger of burning this grilling season will be your rib-eye steak.

>> Read more trending news

• Grill only in appropriate places. That means outdoors in well-ventilated spaces; never in the garage or inside the house. Place the grill away from siding, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. About 27 percent of the home structure fires involving grills started on a courtyard, terrace or patio, and 29 percent started on an exterior balcony or open porch, with 6 percent starting in the kitchen, according to the NFPA.
• When you’re taking your grill out for the first time after winter storage, check the LP (liquid propane) cylinder for leaks and general disrepair. If you suspect a leak in your propane tank, turn off all of the grill’s controls, and turn the propane tank to the full “on” position. Never use a flame to check for gas leaks. Use a solution of dishwashing soap and water, and spray it on all of the fittings, looking for any bubbles where gas is escaping. If you find a leak, get it serviced by a professional or exchange the tank.

>> Related: 6 tips for safe and fun summer grilling

• When you’re ready to cook, first turn on the tank, then the grill. When you’re finished, turn the propane tank off first and then turn off the grill controls to minimize the amount of residual pressure left in the gas hose. Remember to keep the grill controls off and the propane cylinder valve closed when not in use.

• Keep some sort of fire extinguishing material nearby. A commercial fire extinguisher, like the small and convenient Tundra spray canister from First Alert, is ideal in that it covers a wider area than conventional and cumbersome extinguishers. And if you don’t have a commercial version handy, then keep a box of baking soda for grease fires, or a bucket of sand or even cat litter to extinguish errant flames. If all else fails, grab the garden hose.
• Do you like to keep a spare propane tank around? Then store it upright in a place where temperatures won’t exceed 120 degrees. Never store a spare propane tank on or near a grill.

>> Related: Southeast’s theme parks pack plenty of thrills for 2017

• Driving with a propane tank is perfectly safe, as long as you take a few precautions. Even if the tank is empty, make sure to close the valve tightly, and keep the tank in an upright position. Keep the car well-ventilated by cracking the windows open. And don’t keep the tank for any length of time in a hot car.

• If storing the gas grill indoors, the propane cylinder must be disconnected, removed and stored outdoors. Never, ever store a propane tank indoors.
• What if you smell gas while cooking? Immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department.
• Finally, don’t smoke while handling a propane tank.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  White House blasts Russia reporting, focuses on Trump trip
    White House blasts Russia reporting, focuses on Trump trip
    In the first business day at the White House since President Trump returned from a nine day foreign trip, Trump Administration officials rattled off a list of achievements from his stops in the Mideast and Europe, as the President once more used Twitter to take the press to task for writing more stories about ties between the 2016 Trump Campaign and Russia. “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News,” Mr. Trump tweeted this morning, as White House officials once more jabbed at the news media for using anonymous sources. When reporters pointed out that a story tweeted out by Mr. Trump today used anonymous sources to bolster his own Russia response, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was having none of it. “Your question supposes facts that have not been confirmed,” Spicer said, when asked about Trump’s son-in-law, top aide Jared Kushner, and whether he sought to coordinate secret discussions with Russian officials after the November elections. Sean Spicer refuses to answer whether President Trump knew about Jared Kushner’s back channels with Russia https://t.co/yfOngKx5ra — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017 Even as he did not directly answer questions from reporters, Spicer almost seemed to confirm stories that Kushner had sought a secret communications channel with Moscow during the transition. “In general terms, back channels are an appropriate part of diplomacy,” Spicer told reporters. While the White House downplayed stories about the Russia investigation, officials did their best to tout the President’s recent trip to the Europe and the Middle East. Spicer used the first eleven minutes of the daily White House briefing to tout Mr. Trump’s overseas trip, labeling it “extraordinarily successful.” “He accomplished the return of a strong American to international affairs, rallied civilized nations of the world against terrorism, took real steps toward peace in the Middle East, and renewed our alliances on the basis of both shared interests and shared burdens,” Spicer said. “Trump’s first foreign trip was a huge success,” tweeted White House spokesman Michael Short. White House press secretary Sean Spicer: “It was an unprecedented trip abroad” https://t.co/0hUetIYvWI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017 The White House was not the only part of the administration touting the trip, as the State Department briefing room was suddenly put to use for the first time in several weeks – in order to talk about the high points of Mr. Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel. “The United States and Saudi Arabia affirmed a strategic partnership for the 21st Century,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Stuart Jones. Message of the week is how great, unprecedented, historic, the trip was. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 30, 2017 The State Department briefing had not been on the schedule for today, as reporters were given just over a 20 minute notice that it would happen. In the past, briefings at the State Department were daily happenings, but that has changed dramatically under Mr. Trump, as this was the first meeting with reporters there in several weeks.
  Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert. >> Read more trending news  Her publicist told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Grande will be joined Sunday by artists including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams for a performance at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground.  The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote Friday in a statement. She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday.  She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed.  She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others.  Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast.
  Security experts warn about doll susceptible to hackers
    Security experts warn about doll susceptible to hackers
    The box says “It's amazing what she knows,” but security experts say the My Friend Cayla doll also makes it easy for strangers to know your child. The doll uses Bluetooth technology to connect to a device with no PIN or password required.  >> Read more trending news “On a scale of one to 10 this doll was definitely one to hack,” Ken Munro with Pentest Partners, who discovered the vulnerability in 2015, said. “I don't think anybody takes this seriously enough. What bothers me is we're expecting parents to become computer security experts and that's not realistic.” Privacy groups are taking action. Last December the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington filed a complaint with the FTC about Genesis toys, the maker of My Friend Cayla and the robot I-Que. The complaint cites ease of access and how the app recordings were sent to a third party software company, Nuance Communications, without making it clear to parents.  RELATED: Germany bans talking doll due to security concerns The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or C.O.P.P.A, sets strict guidelines on how parents must be notified about information collected on their children.  “The parent has to actually know what is going on and then say, ‘Yes, I agree.’ The box cannot already be checked. It cannot be just hidden somewhere in the terms of service. It's supposed to be a moment where the parent realizes what's going on and says, ‘Yes, I'm OK with that,’” Munro said. RELATED: Do some toys threaten your child’s privacy? Even if parents are notified, understanding how the information is stored is key.  'It's going to the cloud. That's the basic thing for so many of our devices,' said Munro. Child user profiles and recordings collected by some other companies have also been compromised. In 2015, V-Tech Toys was hacked exposing over six million child profiles. Plus, security researchers recently discovered that people could access voice recordings of Spiral Toys Cloudpets. Munro said that the best way to make sure your children's privacy is secure is to not give out their information in the first place.  “It's really more of a problem of how we as Americans view our privacy, and we keep giving more and more information out,” Munro said. “Eventually, we're not going to have any more privacy if we don't stop.” The FTC would not comment on their investigation of complaints against Genesis Toys and Nuance. 
  Ariana Grande's mother speaks one week after deadly Manchester concert bombing
    Ariana Grande’s mother speaks one week after deadly Manchester concert bombing
    It has been a week since a deadly blast killed 22 people who were attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Now her mother is speaking out on social media, saying her daughter had been spending time “in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow,” Billboard reported. >> Read more trending news Joan Grande said in a tweet, “I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester.” Joan Grande was going backstage at the arena when the explosion happened. ABC News reported that she helped fans get to safety after the blast. Ariana Grande has put her Dangerous Woman tour on hold until June 7, when she plans to take the stage in France, Variety reported. She will then travel to Portugal, Spain and Italy. Last week, Ariana Grande announced that she will be holding a benefit concert for victims of the attack, but details have not been released.
  65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again. Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s. The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate,flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported. Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 -- which was her life-savings -- and returned to the pair. The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers. Police are looking to identify the pair. Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.
