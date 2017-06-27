Love at 30,000 feet: Man proposes on flight from Atlanta

For Deepum Patel and his long-distance love, Neha Chakravarti, getting on a plane usually meant sad goodbyes and a painful separation.

>> Read more trending news

The couple spent nearly two years flying back-and-forth from Atlanta, where Patel works, to Pennsylvania, where Chakravati attended dental school.

But last week, Patel took what had long been a sad ritual and replaced it with much happier memory. On a Delta flight from Atlanta to Boston, he asked Chakravati to be his wife.

Patel worked with the airline to set up the big moment at 30,000 feet.

Shortly after the plane reached cruising altitude, crews called Chakravati to the front of the plane to help with a staged medical emergency.

But instead of helping a sick passenger, she was surprised to hear the couple's favorite song. Patel joined her at the front of the plane asked her to "dance through life with him" before getting down on one knee.

Of course, an elated Chakravati said yes.

The couple's fellow passengers also got in on the sweet moment. Patel passed out cards in advance asking them to snap photos and videos. Delta provided champagne for travelers to toast to the future Mr. and Mrs. Deepum Patel and their fellow passengers shared stories about happy marriages and wished the couple luck.

After the celebration, the pilot read a statement Patel wrote over the plane's intercom:

“These two lovebirds have kept up a long-distance relationship with the help of Delta for nearly two years. The future groom has kindly asked me to remind you to call the special people in your life today and tell them how much you love them.”

The couple will continue on their planned three-week vacation to Iceland and Europe as an engaged couple.