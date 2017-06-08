Publix to offer same-day grocery delivery from all stores by 2020

Publix supermarkets, which have already begun offering same-day home-delivery service with a third-party company, will offer the service to customers at all store locations by 2020, the company announced Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Publix teamed up with online delivery service Instacart in July 2016, offering the home-delivery service to customers in Miami first.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix said the service, which has continued to expand, has created 2,800 jobs.

“We selected Instacart because we knew their approach and expertise would deliver a high-quality experience for our customers,” Publix senior vice president and chief information officer Laurie Douglas said in a statement. “The overwhelming response of our customers has proven that Instacart and Publix are a strong and dynamic team. We are excited to take the next steps in building our unique relationship to dramatically grow the service in our markets.”

There are more than 1,000 Publix locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

