These states have most overweight pets, research reveals

Dogs and cats in America are becoming increasingly overweight, according to a report from Banfield Pet Hospital.

Time reported that research from Banfield Pet Hospital released Tuesday shows that the number of overweight or obese pets in America is growing, and two states have the most hefty cats and dogs.

The company, which operates close to 1,000 veterinary clinics in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, used information from 2.5 million dogs and 505,000 cats seen at Banfield Hospitals in 2016.

People reported that the ranking for the states with the most cats and dogs diagnosed as overweight both have Minnesota and Nebraska in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. See the top 10 states in each category below.

Overweight and Obesity in dogs per 100 cases:



Minnesota: 41 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight Nebraska: 39 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight Michigan: 38 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight Idaho: 38 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight Nevada: 36 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight New Mexico: 34 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight Washington: 34 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight Utah: 34 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight Indiana: 34 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight Oregon: 34 of 100 dogs diagnosed as overweight

Overweight and Obesity in cats per 100 cases:

Minnesota: 46 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight Nebraska: 43 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight Iowa: 42 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight Idaho: 40 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight Delaware: 39 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight Michigan: 39 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight Nevada: 38 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight Kansas: 38 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight Utah: 37 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight New Mexico: 37 of 100 cats diagnosed as overweight

The hospital’s research found that lack of exercise, overfeeding, breed and genetics and the commonality of obesity in pets are some factors that contribute to how so many pets became overweight.

Pet owners can manage the weight of their cats and dogs by coming up with a weight loss plan with their veterinarian, having more playtime with their pets and giving out less treats, particularly limiting human food.

More information can be found at Banfield.com.