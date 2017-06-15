35-pound cat named Symba seeking forever home

Staff at the Humane Rescue Alliance in the nation’s capital say they’ve seen a lot, but Symba is a first.

The 35-pound orange tabby cat is drawing lots of attention on social media.

Symba is six years old, sweet, mellow and available for adoption, according to Humane Rescue Alliance officials. They posted photos of the portly feline on their social media pages on Thursday. The cat will need owners who are dedicated to helping the overweight cat shed some pounds.

The cat's weight loss regimen has already started. In a tweet posted by the Humane Rescue Alliance, Simba is introduced to an exercise wheel, where he gingerly takes a few steps before taking a break.