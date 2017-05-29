Kittens mysteriously trapped in wall rescued by kind sheriff’s deputy  

Kittens mysteriously trapped in the wall of a house in Seminole County, Florida were rescued by a caring sheriff’s deputy.

The homeowners called authorities on May 20 after hearing a strange noise coming from inside a wall.

The couple decided to cut a hole into the wall to investigate and found two kittens stuck inside, deputies said.

Deputy Nick Stewart carefully reached into the wall and pulled the kittens to safety.

The homeowners, who don't own a cat, said they were surprised to find the felines.

They said they believe the mother gave birth to the kittens in their attic and that the felines somehow fell between the studs and the drywall and became trapped behind the wall.