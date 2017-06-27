Kitten rescued after getting stuck on the Golden Gate Bridge

CORTE MADERA, Calif. - If cats have nine lives, how many lives do kittens have?
An orange and white kitten is very fortunate to be alive after dodging traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge last weekend.
California Highway Patrol received a call Sunday about a kitten running loose on the Golden Gate Bridge, according to the report on its Facebook page. Officers took one pass over the bridge and were unable to find the kitten; on a second pass, officers noticed a furry head popping out of a movable median barrier and blocked traffic to conduct a rescue operation.
The kitten was quickly freed and transported to an animal hospital for an exam and bath. The kitten had no collar or microchip, so it is unknown if he has an owner.
While a search for an owner continues, Officer Smith, one of the kitten's rescuers, offered to foster him.
The kitten has been tentatively named Bridges.
