Grumpy feral cat shows softer side when introduced to kittens

Mason may forever be a feral cat when it comes to humans, but he revealed a much softer side when he was introduced to kittens.

TinyKittens founder Shelly Roche told The Dodo that while treating a colony of feral cats and having them spayed and neutered, a 10-year-old male cat was discovered to have advanced kidney disease. Instead of euthanasia, Roche took Mason into her home to allow him to live out the rest of his life comfortably.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news



Mason is still wary of humans, but when Roche brought home a litter of foster kittens, she decided to introduce the kittens to Mason.

The results were captured in a Facebook video posted in May that has since gone viral. Mason immediately accepted the kittens, allowing them to climb on him and snuggle with him. Roche said she'd never seen Mason so relaxed before.

Roche continues to bring new litters of foster kittens to meet Mason.