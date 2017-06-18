84 Great Danes rescued from suspected puppy mill

WOLFEBORO, N.H. - More than 80 Great Danes were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in New Hampshire on Friday, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
More than 80 Great Danes rescued from NH puppy mill https://t.co/CcDRpupZNl— Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 17, 2017
Wolfeboro police served a warrant on a local property where they found 84 dogs being housed in “unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”
>> On Boston25News.com: PHOTOS: More than 80 Great Danes rescued from suspected NH puppy mill
All the dogs were confiscated from the property.
Police say they had received a number of complaints regarding barking dogs on the property and began investigating in early May.
Yesterday our #AnimalRescueTeam rescued more than 80 Great Danes from a suspected #puppymill in NH. Text LOVE to 20222 to donate $10 pic.twitter.com/dM0yaDEABY— Humane Society (@HumaneSociety) June 17, 2017
84 Great Danes should have been treated like canine kings and queens, instead rescuers found beleaguered animals: https://t.co/P3v5tsTlQw pic.twitter.com/Fkh4CPiBlY— HSUS News (@HSUSNews) June 17, 2017
Rescuers found 84 Great Danes with limited access to food or water, “sliding on their own feces while walking and several had eyelids so swollen their eyes were red.”
"It's astonishing that such cruelty can occur, and I'm so relieved that these animals are now safe and in the hands of people who will provide proper care for them. We anticipate caring for them for several months,” HSUS New Hampshire director Lindsay Hamrick said.
The animals have been taken to an emergency shelter.
For those asking about adopting the dogs, this is a good start. The Conway Area Humane Society has 9 dogs, that once...Posted by Wolfeboro, NH Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017
