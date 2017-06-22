A Bellevue, Washington, fourth-grader says she has been bullied since school started in September. After months of telling teachers, administrators and the district, feeling desperate, she posted a video on Facebook to get help for herself and other students who are bullied.

The video was shared more than 17,500 times and reached more than 670,000 people.

A 9-year-old Bellevue girl made this video after being bullied at school. Posted by KIRO 7 News on Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Nasir Andrews, 9, is finishing fourth grade at Ardmore Elementary School in the Bellevue School District. Andrews, who is black, said she's been called "Nutella" and "servant."

"I told my after-school teacher, and she said it wasn't racist and she made me write the definition of racist," Nasir told KIRO on Wednesday.

Andrews says she was picked on for buying her lunch and laughed at on the school bus. Her parents got her a lunch box and let her bring her lunch some days, and they started driving her to school every day.

She said students in her class would take her snack and eat it or throw it away. At recess, she says classmates ran away from her. She says she’s been pushed, kicked and choked.

The girl and her family moved to Bellevue last summer from Georgia, where he parents said she had no trouble making friends.

"Everybody in my class does not like me, and I don't have any friends in my class or in the other fourth-grade classes," Nasir said Wednesday.

Chantey and Travis Andrews are upset the school didn't do more to help their daughter. They say they have complained to administrators for months.

"With so many things happening, our fear is there is a culture that has been established at the school where it is almost OK for the children to exercise different forms of treatment and bullying and harassment," said her mother, Chantey Andrews. "And there's not a conversation being had with them saying, 'No, this is unacceptable.'"

In the video posted to Nasir's mother's Facebook page, the girl holds up cards with words on them to share her story.

"I think that we need to stop bullying and just know that if you're doing it, you're hurting people," Nasir said when asked about her motivation to make the video.