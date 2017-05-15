Social Security Administration releases most popular baby names list

The list of most popular baby names for 2016 is in.

Each year, the Social Security Administration breaks down the findings by top overall, for the decade, by state and U.S. territories, and change in popularity.

For the past three years, the two names atop the lists for girls and boys has been the same: Emma followed by Olivia for girls, with Noah followed by Liam for boys, according to the Social Security Administration.

William at No. 3, Mason at No. 4, and James at No. 5, rounded out the top five names for the boys, and Ava at No. 3, Sophia at No. 4, and Isabella at No. 5.

Also, the most drastic climb in name ranking for male births was Kylo, which started at 3,269th and now is 901st, according to the SSA.

The name Kylo could be inspired by Kylo Ren, a character from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Kehlani holds the highest popularity increase for female births from 2015 to 2016, up 2,487 spots to 872.

Kehlani is the name of singer-songwriter Kehlani Parrish, who is increasing in mainstream popularity since releasing her debut album in January and having notable singles earlier.

The top 10 baby names

The top 10 in list form can be found below:

Male names:

Noah Liam William Masin James Benjamin Jacob Michael Elijah Ethan

Female names: