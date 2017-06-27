Single mother surprised by email from professor after missing class

A university professor is getting a lot of praise after sending a heartwarming email to a hardworking student who is also a single mother.

Morgan King is studying Therapeutic Recreation at the University of Tennessee, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. She had to miss class earlier this month because she couldn’t find a babysitter for her daughter, Korbyn.

King’s mother recently passed away from breast cancer, and she sometimes struggles to find childcare for her daughter.

Happy 51st birthday momma girl. I hope your 2nd birthday in Heaven was perfect! Korbyn and I matched in your fave color, just for you! pic.twitter.com/ebaM3nEbsi — Morgan King (@morgantking) June 8, 2017

She sent a note to her professor apologizing for missing class and was shocked at the response she received.

“In the future, if you are having trouble finding someone to watch Korbyn, feel free to just bring her with you to class,” professor Sally Hunter wrote in an email. “I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to the class and take notes.”

King shared the heartwarming response on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

“I’m literally crying,” wrote King.