Parenting
Single mother surprised by email from professor after missing class
Single mother surprised by email from professor after missing class

Single mother surprised by email from professor after missing class
Photo Credit: Tara Moore/Getty Images
File photo of a single mother with baby

Single mother surprised by email from professor after missing class

By: HotTopics.TV
Photo Credit: Tara Moore/Getty Images

A university professor is getting a lot of praise after sending a heartwarming email to a hardworking student who is also a single mother.

Morgan King is studying Therapeutic Recreation at the University of Tennessee, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. She had to miss class earlier this month because she couldn’t find a babysitter for her daughter, Korbyn.

King’s mother recently passed away from breast cancer, and she sometimes struggles to find childcare for her daughter.

She sent a note to her professor apologizing for missing class and was shocked at the response she received.

“In the future, if you are having trouble finding someone to watch Korbyn, feel free to just bring her with you to class,” professor Sally Hunter wrote in an email. “I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to the class and take notes.”

King shared the heartwarming response on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

“I’m literally crying,” wrote King.

