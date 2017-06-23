A Columbus, Georgia, mother’s look of surprise after delivering her second child was caught on camera, and images of her expression are amusing the internet.

Today reported that Dara Crouch, and her husband, Eric, 30, chose to keep the gender of her newborn a secret. Already a mother to 3-year-old daughter Neyland, the labor and delivery nurse didn’t know until April 25 that she broke a 50-year family history of baby girls.

“I just knew I was having a girl,” Crouch, 29, told Today.com.

As it turns out, Crouch delivered a boy.

Her surprised reaction was caught by her friend and photographer Neely Ker-Fox. The images were posted on Ker-Fox’s Facebook page.

“All of our reactions were genuine that she thought it was a girl,” Ker-Fox told ABC News. “We all saw that very vulnerable moment and we started crying when we heard it was a boy.”

“I look kind of crazy in them, but I think they’re great," Crouch told ABC News. “We have something to look back on; had we not had a photographer in the room, we would've never seen that.”

The boy was a long time coming, according to Crouch, but that wasn’t why she was so surprised.

“The last boy that we know was born on my side of the family is 50 years ago, but quite honestly, it has little to do with the shock in the picture. I really just thought it was a girl, I really did. We already had a girl and I guess I kind of saw us as ‘girl parents.’”

Now 7 weeks old, Liam is “doing great,” Crouch says.

“He loves to eat and watch his big sister play … and he loves to smile at his daddy.”

Ker-Fox told CBS News that of the 100-plus births she’s photographed in six years, this one is extra special.

“Never have I had a mom look directly into my camera,” she said. “It was such an unexpected photo to grab for me. Her face was genuine shock, which melted into pure and instantaneous love for her son.”

