Firefighter warns others after daughter chokes on fidget spinner part

A firefighter in Indiana is warning other parents after his daughter had a frightening encounter with a fidget spinner.

The firefighter was not identified by name, but his story was posted on the Decatur Township Fire Department's page on Thursday. The firefighter said his daughter was in the back seat of the car playing with the fidget spinner and talking. "It broke out of the holder, flew in her mouth, and lodged in her throat. I did about 5 minutes of back blows and with her coughing it became dislodged and went to her stomach."

The firefighter called 911 and the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

The fire department posted an image of the girl's X-ray, where the fidget spinner piece can clearly be seen lodged in the girl's body.

The firefighter wanted to share his story to warn other parents that fidget spinners, the latest toy fad, can be choking hazards. This is not the first time a fidget spinner has caused injury. A 10-year-old girl choked on a piece of the toy in May, and a piece got stuck in her esophagus, requiring surgery.