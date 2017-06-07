Congress introduces bill to prevent hot car deaths

New legislation on Capitol Hill aims to equip cars with technology that could help save the lives of children.

More than 800 children have died from heatstroke in hot cars since 1990, according to Kidsandcars.org.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the Hot Car Act this week.

“Our legislation would move us one step closer to getting this inexpensive technology in every car on the road to help save the lives of children nationwide,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, R-Ohio.

Parents and families who have been affected by hot car deaths and safety advocates joined members of Congress to push the bill.

The bill would require cars to visually alert drivers to check rear seating once the car has been turned off.

The alert must also include a noise to remind the driver to check the back seat.

The alert system could also include a vibration system to physically alert the driver.

The technology would be similar to the alert a car gives when keys are left in the car or the headlights are still on.

The bill would also educate the public on the risks of leaving a child unattended in a car after it has been turned off.

Nine children have died so far this year from being left in a back seat.