Katharine, the great white shark, has surfaced again in Florida waters, this time pinging off the coast just north of Port St. Lucie.
Katharine, who has been swimming up the east coast of Florida since January, started her northward trek parallel to Lake Worth on January 13. In the months that have followed, she has moved up the coast as far north as Orlando on January 27 before heading back south.
>> Related: Video of whale shark off West Palm Beach is stunning
The group OCEARCH tagged the 14-foot-long shark in 2013 off Cape Cod, and has tracked Katherine during her travels up and down the East Coast, as well as her 2014 journey into the Gulf of Mexico.
Katharine’s last recorded ping was on April 19 in waters parallel to an area on land between Vero Beach and Sebastian. She pinged again on April 24, but “did not surface long enough to get precise coordinates,” according to OCEARCH.
Katharine, the great white shark, pops up off Vero Beach https://t.co/UyVSCJDf1D via @thenewspress pic.twitter.com/LtvsmIlnYn— Katharine The Shark (@Shark_Katharine) April 23, 2017
The 2,300-pound great white has traveled a total of 31,087,052 miles since OCEARCH began tracking her, according to the group’s online tracker.
>> Related: Katharine the great white shark sidles up to Fort Pierce
Katharine has become a favorite of shark trackers, and even has her own Twitter account, @Shark_Katharine, with more than 45,000 followers.
Something to think about on #WorldBookDay... pic.twitter.com/E7MYi9DpVS— Katharine The Shark (@Shark_Katharine) April 23, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself