Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 88
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Home & Garden
Woman could face jail time over garden
Close

Woman could face jail time over garden

Woman could face jail time over garden
Atlanta City Code Enforcement told Lexa King that her flowers are overgrown. (Photo via WSB-TV)

Woman could face jail time over garden

By: Rikki Klaus, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA -  A Georgia woman could face jail time and a large fine over her garden.

>> Read more trending news

Atlanta city code enforcement officers told Lexa King that her flower garden is overgrown.

King told WSB-TV’s Rikki Klaus that she’s been growing her garden for about 30 years. She beams when she talks about the azaleas in her yard.

"And since I pay the taxes and since I pay the mortgage and since I pay the insurance, I figure I'm the one that gets to say," King said.

Code enforcement officers see the situation, and her garden, differently.

"They said it was messy, said it was overgrown,” King said. "I said, ‘Well, this is a matter of your interpretation.’”

>> Related: Man plants 2,000 tulips for 45th wedding anniversary

In December, King said, an anonymous complaint led to an arrest citation. It details "overgrowth" in her yard and said she's violating a city code that prohibits "excessive growth."

"We asked him for a definition of excessive, which he could not provide," King said.

Klaus asked King whether she plans to cut the shrubs back.

"Not unless I'm absolutely forced to," King said.

King said she's fighting a bigger battle to protect the quirkiness of Atlanta’s Candler Park neighborhood.

"This is not about me. It's not about those azaleas. This is about our neighborhood and the way of life that we have here," King said.

Neighbors said they've been writing to City Council members on King's behalf.

"We're hoping for dismissal of these charges before Lexa King appears in front of the Municipal Court of Atlanta to be sentenced for her crime of azaleas," neighbor Scott Jacobs said.

Klaus researched the penalties of a court citation. King could face up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Her hearing will take place in August.

Klaus contacted code enforcement for reaction to this story. She’s still waiting to get a response. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Parent beats up good Samaritan helping lost child, police say
    Parent beats up good Samaritan helping lost child, police say
    A good Samaritan did what almost anyone would do: try to reunite a lost child with his or her family. But police in Lakeland, Florida, said that the man was beaten by the parent of the child he was trying to help. Police said the man was with friends when he saw the 2-year-old girl alone. Thinking she was lost he walked her around hoping she would point out her parents, WFLA reported. >> Read more trending news At the same time, the parents were told that the man was walking toward the playground and that bystanders thought he was trying to kidnap the little girl. Three men found the man and the little girl. The father said that as one of his friends grabbed his daughter, he punched the man several times, WFLA reported. “I saw this man with my daughter in his hands walking toward the parking lot. What would you do?” the father said to WFLA. Police said they investigated and determined no crime had happened. They confirmed the man who was trying to help was visiting friends who happened to be off-duty deputies. The man decided not to file charges against the girl’s father. But the father and his friends and family aren’t taking the man at his word. They’ve gone to to social media and shared his photo, Facebook page and his business, saying he’s a child predator, WFLA reported. Police warn that anyone who posts false information on social media could be the source of a defamation of character claim and could be held liable, WFLA reported. Before posting to social media, police suggest calling police to verify what happened and get correct information.
  • Teen high on mushrooms charged after running over, killing teen with car
    Teen high on mushrooms charged after running over, killing teen with car
    A 17-year-old teen has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after running over and killing another teen while high on psychedelic mushrooms. KSHB reported that, according to a probable cause statement, Jacob David Mustoe told police that he was high on mushrooms on Sunday morning when he crashed into a house in Kansas City, Missouri. >> Read more trending news The Kansas City Star reported that Mustoe got into an argument with Jake A. Wehmeyer, 17, while visiting Wehmeyer’s house with two other friends. The argument, according to court documents, led to Mustoe and Wehmeyer throwing items, including billiard balls, at each other. KCTV reported Wehmeyer’s parents were out of town and Wehmeyer and his 14-year-old brother were left at home. Mustoe reportedly told police he left the house, walked to his own home and got into his car, then aimed it at Wehmeyer’s house and drove into a neighbor’s yard.  Police were called to the area around 4 a.m. Sunday, where they fould a vehicle driven through a closed garage door of a house, KCTV reported. According to court documents, Mustoe said he did it because he was high on mushrooms. The documents also said he told police he thought “everything would be OK” and that he saw Wehmeyer in a neighbor's yard telling him to slow down. Wehmeyer was found dead at the scene and was partially under the vehicle. Mustoe left the home and ran to his own house, where he contacted his mother, took a shower and changed his clothes. The Kansas City Star reported that police arrived at Mustoe’s home and found that he had injuries consistent with the crash. He was arrested after being taken to a hospital for minor injury treatment. Mustoe has a $200,000 bond.
  • Woman diagnosed with cancer the same day her husband dies
    Woman diagnosed with cancer the same day her husband dies
    A Minnesota woman was making her husband’s funeral arrangements earlier this month when she got a devastating phone call from her own doctor, who told her she has inoperable cancer.  Tessie Sylvester and her young sons, Gus, 6, and Freddy, 5, sat at John Sylvester’s bedside on June 16 as the beloved husband and father drew his last breath. John Sylvester, 44, had Lou Gehrig’s disease for six years before he died.  His wife told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that she was just beginning to deal with the aftermath of his death when her phone rang.  “As I was calling the funeral home to tell them that John had passed, the doctor called me on the other line and said the biopsy had come back and it was cancer,” Sylvester told the Pioneer Press. The adenocarcinoma had already metastasized to Sylvester’s liver and lymph nodes, meaning surgery was not an option.  She is due to begin chemotherapy on Tuesday.  Sylvester told the newspaper that she never felt sick. She went to the doctor for a routine physical in late May. Abnormal bloodwork led to more tests and, eventually, the biopsy.  Sylvester’s sister has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help Sylvester, a self-insured dentist, keep her household running and pay for her treatment.  “Tessie is terrified by the thought of leaving her sons without their daddy and mommy,” the page read. “She is only 36 years old and she is going to do everything she can to fight this cancer. She will have chemotherapy to try to keep it at bay and buy her time with her sons.” As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised more than $170,500 of the $500,000 goal.  >> Read more trending news The fundraising has been helped along by food writer and television personality Andrew Zimmern, who said on Facebook that the Sylvester family’s plight “hits home” for him. John Sylvester, a longtime soccer coach, coached the children of one of Zimmern’s colleagues.  John Sylvester, who met his wife in 2001 when both coached summer youth soccer, was also a professional soccer player in the ‘90s, playing for the Minnesota Thunder.  As she prepares to fight for her life, Tessie Sylvester is also trying to figure out how to explain her illness to her sons. She told the Pioneer Press that one question the boys always had while they watched their father’s disease progress was, “Why can’t the doctors help daddy?” She hopes the chemotherapy can offer them some comfort. “I am sick, but the doctors can help,” she wants to tell them. “They couldn’t help daddy, but they can help me.”  
  • Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump travel ban
    Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump travel ban
    The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would listen to arguments surrounding President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban during its October sitting. >> Read more trending news
  • Body found in locked Walmart bathroom that employees assumed was out of order for days
    Body found in locked Walmart bathroom that employees assumed was out of order for days
    Police say the body of a woman was found Monday inside a family bathroom at an Oklahoma Walmart. At this time, police are not sure how long the woman was in the bathroom at the Sand Springs store. >> Read more trending news According to police, employees assumed that the family bathroom was out of order because it was locked. Employees placed an out-of-order sign on the door that remained there through the weekend. On Monday, employees unlocked the bathroom door and found the woman.  Sand Springs Police say their preliminary investigation shows nothing suspicious about the woman's death.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.