Holiday
Trump doesn't hold Ramadan dinner, breaking White House tradition
Trump doesn't hold Ramadan dinner, breaking White House tradition

Fast Facts: Ramadan

Trump doesn't hold Ramadan dinner, breaking White House tradition

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  President Donald Trump did not hold a White House dinner to mark the end of Ramadan, breaking an annual tradition dating back to President Bill Clinton's administration.

>> Read more trending news

CNN reported that Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama held yearly iftar dinners celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Additionally, President Thomas Jefferson in 1805 made sure a formal White House dinner attended by Tunisian envoy Sidi Soliman Mellimelli, who observed Ramadan, occurred "precisely at sunset" instead of the usual 3:30 p.m., according to the Washington Post.

>> 5 things you should know about Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting

Trump and first lady Melania Trump issued the following statement Saturday:

>> Muslims in America, by the numbers

"On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

"Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity. Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbors and breaking bread with people from all walks of life.

"During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values. Eid Mubarak."

CNN, citing two unnamed administration officials, also reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson turned down "a request by the State Department's Office of Religion and Global Affairs to host a reception marking Eid al-Fitr." The department had held iftar dinners or Eid al-Fitr receptions since 1999, according to CNN.

Read more here or here.

In this June 22, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump arrives at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump doesn't hold Ramadan dinner, breaking White House tradition

Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/AP
In this June 22, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump arrives at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

