Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10 days at certain stores

When Missouri resident Monica Phillips was planning a photo shoot for her daughter’s first birthday, she was faced with a dilemma. Delta Rose loves food, but is not a fan of sweets, Phillips told KSDK-TV 5 in St. Louis. Deciding what savory food to choose instead of the usual cake was not hard for Phillips and her husband. The couple’s first, unofficial date was at Taco Bell, and Phillips’ water once broke in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru. The couple has three daughters together. The decision was a great one for photographer Julia Aiello, who also has an affinity for Mexican food. “Anyone who knows me knows how much I LOVE tacos!” Aiello wrote on her professional Facebook page, Julia Marie Photography. “This session was so much fun and couldn’t have been any more perfect!” In the photos, a grinning Delta is surrounded by Taco Bell bags and a 12-pack taco box. In front of her is a platter of soft tacos, which she munches on with gusto. A banner in the background reads, “Taco Bout a Party.” Phillips posted on her own Facebook page that Delta “rocked” her Taco Bell smash, saying the baby really enjoyed herself. “Delta girl loves her some Taco Bell!” Phillips said. >> Read more trending stories In a separate post, Phillips cleared up some misconceptions people had aired since Delta’s photo shoot went viral. She said her daughter was drinking water from her Taco Bell cup, not soda, and clarified that the baby does not eat Taco Bell on a daily basis. “She doesn’t eat tacos every day, so that is not why she’s ‘obese,’” Phillips wrote. “She isn’t obese. It’s baby fat.” She also told naysayers that her family didn’t do the shoot to “get an endorsement.” They just enjoy Taco Bell. “We did it because our family loves Taco Bell and just thought it would be funny, not knowing it was going to be spread everywhere,” Phillips wrote. Several commenters expressed delight over the photos. “It was hysterical!” Abby Crank Jackson wrote. “One of a kind!” Christina Gnade wrote that some people have “nothing else better to do” than criticize and complain about others. “They’re just unhappy people,” Gnade wrote. “Tell them they need Jesus and Taco Bell.” Phillips also posted a photo gallery from Delta’s birthday party, which included a cake for her to smash into.
