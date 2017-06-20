Burger King introduces Lucky Charms milkshake to menu

MIAMI - Burger King is adding another unique creation to its fast food menu.
Fortune reported that the burger chain introduced the Lucky Charms milkshake on Monday.
The limited-edition drink will have crushed pieces of Lucky Charms oat cereal, its famous marshmallows and vanilla soft serve. It will also include sweet syrup.
“Our guests can’t get enough of our cereal shakes, so we’ve extended the platform to include the Lucky Charms Shake,” Alex Macedo, president of Burger King North America, said in a news release. “The mashup of our velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve and one of America's classic breakfast cereals is something we think our guests are going to love.”
The treat will sell for $2.99 at participating locations. Burger King previously introduced a Froot Loops shake to its menu.
