Remember the controversy and resulting multibillion-dollar libel and defamation lawsuit over Lean Finely Textured Beef being dubbed “pink slime” by ABC News?

An undisclosed settlement has been reached, the parties said Wednesday. The South Dakota-based manufacturer of the meat product, Beef Products Inc. sued after ABC referred to the product as “pink slime” hundreds of times in news reports in 2012.

Beef Products Inc. and the Roth family issued this statement about the settlement of the case against ABC and reporter Jim Avila:

“We are extraordinarily pleased to have reached a settlement of our lawsuit against ABC and Jim Avila. While this has not been an easy road to travel, it was necessary to begin rectifying the harm we suffered as a result of what we believed to be biased and baseless reporting in 2012. Through this process, we have again established what we all know to be true about Lean Finely Textured Beef: It is beef, and it is safe, wholesome and nutritious.”

“This agreement provides us with a strong foundation on which to grow the business while allowing us to remain focused on achieving the vision of the Roth and BPI family,” the statement read.

In a statement Wednesday morning, ABC said: “ABC has reached an amicable resolution of its dispute with the makers of ‘lean finely textured beef.’ Throughout this case, we have maintained that our reports accurately presented the facts and views of knowledgeable people about this product. Although we have concluded that continued litigation of this case is not in the Company’s interests, we remain committed to the vigorous pursuit of truth and the consumer’s right to know about the products they purchase.”

The settlement follows a trial that began on June 5. If BPI had won, it could have received a verdict of as much as $5.9 billion, according to published reports.

After the news reports, consumers were turned off by the term. At the time of the broadcasts, the product consisting of beef trimmings treated with ammonia was being used in 70 percent of ground beef. Demand fell, and BPI had to close three plants and lay off 700 workers.

