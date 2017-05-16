10,000 marshmallow-only Lucky Charms boxes up for grabs in giveaway

Fans of the marshmallows in Lucky Charms cereal could end up with a whole box full of them.

General Mills is launching a contest in which it is giving away 10,000 boxes of

Lucky Charms marshmallows.

According to The Huffington Post, the contest is in response to customer demand after General Mills gave away 10 boxes of the cereal during a social media sweepstakes.

“In 2015, 10 lucky people won a box of “Marshmallow Only” Lucky Charms through a social media sweepstakes. But according to the brand’s many marshmallow maniacs, 10 boxes just wasn’t enough,” the General Mills blog on the news said.

“Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows,” Priscilla Zee, senior General Mills marketing manager, said. “We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.”

More information can be found at the General Mills website.