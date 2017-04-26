FaceApp transforms selfies via neural network

For better or for worse, a lot of us have gotten used to selfie face filters in apps such as Snapchat and Facebook Messenger that can add silly extremes to our photos and videos, such as sticking a unicorn horn on our head or turning us into superheroes. But FaceApp, an increasingly popular app that debuted in February for iOS and Android, is different; depending on the photo, it can convincingly and quickly show what a person might look like years from now, as a child or even as the opposite gender.
Leaving aside all questions about gender politics and, for the age filter, whether it’s actually a good idea to take a peek into the future that may be too accurate, the technology sounds interesting. As with the Prisma app, it apparently uses an online network to quickly apply artificial intelligence to a photo filter.
The app has already gotten some criticism for how it handles darker faces and there are concerns that its ability to turn frowns into smiles make it a natural for spreading fake, out-of-context photos. But its eerily uncanny technology means it’s not likely to go away anytime soon. Here are some examples:
#FaceApp is so weird pic.twitter.com/zSRyy7b0BY— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 23, 2017
Famous San Antonio faces get the FaceApp treatment https://t.co/AKUeFcdM0g @mySA pic.twitter.com/tSEkkeZ1x3— Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) April 20, 2017
I like that my hair breaks the face app and turns me into a glitch elf pic.twitter.com/8r5rl56URB— ludonarrative diss (@UnburntWitch) April 21, 2017
#FaceApp @JustinTrudeau #Canada pic.twitter.com/RCLhgSnk1m— Cam Kiesser 🇸🇾 (@CameronJKiesser) April 16, 2017
