READING, Pa. - Residents thought they saw a cheetah running free in the streets of Reading, Pennsylvania. But when authorities responded to the scene recently, they found a rare African serval cat instead.
The spotted feline was out for a walk when staffers from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County arrived.
The 1- or 2-year-old cat was docile, declawed and friendly, leading the rescuers to think she was a pet.
It is illegal to own these types of cats in Pennsylvania without a license.
A big-cat group is now in possession of the animal.
Hi Again! I am reposting this with some better high-quality pics, taken from our own in-house awesome Kennel...Posted by Animal Rescue League of Berks County on Wednesday, November 8, 2017
