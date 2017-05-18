Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
90°
H 90
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
90°
Clear
H 90° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 93° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Lifestyles
Black market baby finds long lost sister 70 years later
Close

Black market baby finds long lost sister 70 years later

Black market baby finds long lost sister 70 years later
Photo Credit: Meghan McCarthy/Palm Beach Post
Toni Rosenberg, right, of Boca Raton, Florida, meets her sister Florence Serino, of Irvine, California, for the first time this week at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tues. Rosenberg was adopted as a newborn a mysterious, closed adoption and had never met any of her biological family members until now.

Black market baby finds long lost sister 70 years later

By: Lulu Ramadan, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Meghan McCarthy/Palm Beach Post

Boca Raton, Fla. -   

Toni Rosenberg nervously scanned the passengers deplaning and flooding the gate at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from a late Tuesday afternoon flight.

When a spirited 87-year-old woman with short Irish-red hair rolled toward Rosenberg in a wheelchair, Rosenberg lunged toward her and cradled her in a bundle of warmth and love.

>> Read more trending news

At the ripe age of 72, Rosenberg was hugging her half-sister for the first time.

“You got hair like mommy,” Florence Serino, who flew in from California, said to her. “Oh my God.”

The words brought a swell of tears to Rosenberg’s eyes.

Adopted as a newborn on Jan. 1, 1945, with hardly any paperwork to recount, Rosenberg learned as a young adult that she had a family — and a mysterious history and sense of identity as she puts it — that she’d never met.

Even after Rosenberg, who lives in Boca Raton, learned that her adoptive parents supposedly paid $10,000 to adopt her in an undocumented and illegal exchange, she never gave up looking for her biological family.

Little did she know that some 2,500 miles away, Serino never gave up either.

“Wait,” Rosenberg abruptly said to Serino while they waited for a tote loaded with family photos to roll toward them at baggage claim. “Do we have the same eyes?”

Meghan McCarthy/Palm Beach Post
Toni Rosenberg, right, of Boca Raton, Florida, meets her sister Florence Serino for the first time at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tues. Serino had just arrived from her home in Irvine, California
Close

Long lost sisters

Photo Credit: Meghan McCarthy/Palm Beach Post
Toni Rosenberg, right, of Boca Raton, Florida, meets her sister Florence Serino for the first time at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tues. Serino had just arrived from her home in Irvine, California

The pair giggled like teenage sisters, with Rosenberg’s family and closest friends watching, occasionally tearing, and snapping photos.

Rosenberg found out as an 18-year-old that she had been adopted after her cousin, Terri Converse, overheard a private conversation between their mothers.

>> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here

She’d always suspected that was the case. Rosenberg, raised by Jewish parents in New York, had blonde hair and bright blue eyes unlike her parents. And her adoptive mother, Betty Wiener, initially wouldn’t give her a copy of her birth certificate, even when she’d hoped to get a driver’s license.

“I always knew I was different,” Rosenberg said.

In 2002, a year before Rosenberg’s father, Rosenberg’s father, Jack Wiener, had died, he told Rosenberg that he’d given $10,000 to an attorney in exchange for a closed adoption.

Read more here.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    At least one person died Thursday after being injured by a driver who plowed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square, the New York Fire Department confirmed. >> Read more trending news The incident, which was reported around 12 p.m., did not appear to be related to terrorism, authorities said.
  • St. Cloud school evacuated after brush fire breaks out nearby
    St. Cloud school evacuated after brush fire breaks out nearby
    Students at St. Cloud Elementary were evacuated to nearby Peghorn Nature Park after a brush fire broke out near their school on Thursday afternoon. Fire trucks were seen on campus, with firefighters spraying water on a grove of trees to keep the fire from spreading to the school. Winds blew smoke for miles. By late afternoon, the fire was reported to be 80% contained after burning about 25 acres off Canoe Creek Road. No one was hurt as students were taken home by bus from the park. Parents also went to the park to pick up their children, according to Dana Schafer with Osceola County Schools. It’s not clear how the fire started, but conditions remain dry and hazardous for wild fires in Central Florida. 
  • ‘Time’ cover shows Russia taking over White House
    ‘Time’ cover shows Russia taking over White House
    Time Magazine published the cover of their next issue, a striking image showing Russian-inspired architecture in the process of taking over the White House. One could even argue it looks like the White House is turning into a Russian-type building. The issue doesn’t hit newsstands until May 29th, but ﻿Time﻿ has already published the cover story online.  As expected, it focuses on the investigation into supposed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. ﻿Time posted an animated version of the cover online.
  • AR-15 stolen in less than a minute in Deltona, suspects not caught
    AR-15 stolen in less than a minute in Deltona, suspects not caught
    Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are appealing to the public for helping finding two suspects who stole an AR-15 in less than a minute. Around 10:06 p.m. on May 4, two suspects entered a home at 1432 Hollyhock Street while the male resident had gone to walk his dog. The man’s girlfriend was inside asleep, and his 4 year-old son was in the living room. Detectives say the burglars motioned at the child to be quiet, then stole an AR-15.  One of the suspects was carrying a handgun. Take a look at the pictures and see if you can help detectives:
  • All clear given after bomb threat to Macy’s at Mall at Millenia
    All clear given after bomb threat to Macy’s at Mall at Millenia
    ﻿Update 3:30 p.m.: ﻿The “all clear” was given and confirmed by the Orlando Police Department. ﻿Original story: The Orlando Police Department confirms Macy’s at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando was evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a bomb threat. Sgt. Wanda Miglio confirmed via email: “All we have is there was a bomb threat to Macy's. Macy's is being evacuated.” News 96.5 WDBO reporter Gene Wexler communicated with a woman on Twitter who claimed to be on the scene.  She said Macy’s was evacuated and at least one fire truck was on scene: This is a developing story and will be updated.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.