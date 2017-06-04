Baby born without a nose passes away; parents heartbroken

An Alabama toddler, who beat the odds for two years, succumbed to a rare and deadly condition this weekend.
Eli Thompson died Saturday night at a medical center in Mobile, his father Jeremy Finch told AL.com.
Finch described his son as “very, very bright and happy, always smiling and giving everybody fist bumps.”
A heartbroken Finch told AL.com, “He touched a lot of people’s lives.”
“A lot of people cared about him,” he said.
Eli, who had just turned 2 in March, was born with a rare facial abnormality called arrhinia, which means he was born without a nose, a condition so rare that it only affects one in 197 million births, AL.com reported.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
