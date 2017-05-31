Listen Live
Lifestyles
Angler uses McDonald’s Chicken McNugget to reel in record-setting bass
Close

Photo Credit: Carlos Chavez/LA Times via Getty Images
Bass swim in a tank at a fishing show in California. A Texas couple says they used a chicken nugget to catch a record-sized bass at a lake in suburban Dallas.

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Carlos Chavez/LA Times via Getty Images

 

A Texas fisherman caught a record-sized bass with a special kind of bait: No it wasn’t a McFish, but a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget.

Matthew McNellis was fishing at Lake Bardwell in suburban Dallas and wasn’t having any luck. McNellis said his girlfriend suggested he try a nugget for bait, KDAF reported.

It didn’t take long for the nugget to lure in a hefty bass measuring 24.5 inches long and weighing 11 pounds, according to the Highview Marina, where McNellis took the fish for measuring.

The fisherman threw the bass back into the water after the marina took the measurements. 

KDAF reported McNellis may try using Wendy’s fries for bait the next time he goes fishing.

