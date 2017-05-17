Listen Live
not-available-day Created with Sketch.
°
H 91
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

not-available-day Created with Sketch.
°
H 91° L 69°
  • not-available-day Created with Sketch.
    °
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 91° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 91° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 92° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Lifestyles
100-year-olds who share same birthday go on blind date at supermarket
Close

100-year-olds who share same birthday go on blind date at supermarket

100-year-olds who share same birthday go on blind date at supermarket
Photo Credit: Buero Monaco/Getty Images
Couple holding hands (stock photo).

100-year-olds who share same birthday go on blind date at supermarket

By: HotTopics.TV
Photo Credit: Buero Monaco/Getty Images

LEEK, England -  A pair of 100-year-olds who share the same birthday live just a few miles apart but met for the first time on a blind date recently.

The pair live in England and were brought together by home support staff, who realized the two centenarians share the same birthday.

According to the Stokes Sentinel, Arthur Moult and Florence Philips were born just hours apart during World War I.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

They recently went on a blind date at a supermarket cafe near their homes.

“I’ve never been on a blind date before!” Florence said.

They shared a meal and some cake. Arthur even serenaded Florence at the end of the meal.

“Arthur is a wonderful man, and he has a wonderful singing voice,” Florence said, according to The Sun.

>> Read more trending news

The two got along so well on their first date that they plan to stay in touch.

“My wife died 25 years ago, and I have lived alone since, but being with Florence is very fun,” said Arthur. “It would be lovely to keep seeing her.”

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Congressman calls for Trump's impeachment on House floor
    Congressman calls for Trump's impeachment on House floor
    A Texas legislator called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment Wednesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, citing allegations that the president obstructed justice, an impeachable offense. >> Read more trending news “Our democracy is at risk,” said U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas. “We’re talking about a president who fired the FBI director who was investigating the president for his connections to Russian involvement in the president’s election.” Green laid out the case for impeachment earlier this week, pointing to Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey, his subsequent warning that “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations,” and his acknowledgement that he had the Russia investigation on his mind when making the firing decision. >> Related: Poll: Most Americans want special prosecutor for Russia investigation “These acts, when combined, amount to intimidation and obstruction,” Green wrote. “We cannot allow this to go unchecked,” Green said Wednesday. “This offense has occurred before our very eyes. It is conspicuous. It is easy to understand.” Green insisted that he did not consider politics while deciding to call for Trump’s impeachment. “I do this because I believe in the great ideals that this country stands for: Liberty and justice for all,” he said. “I do it because … there is a belief in this country that no one is above the law, and that includes the president of the United States of America.” >> Related: Paul Ryan on Russia investigation: ‘We need the facts’ A growing number of Democrats have called for Trump’s impeachment in the days following Comey’s dismissal. The White House gave conflicting reasons for the firing, although Trump said during an interview with NBC News that Comey was a “show boat” who continued the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the election, despite it being a non-issue. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga? “I said to myself … this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,” he said. The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump shared highly classified, sensitive information related to the fight against the Islamic State last week during a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and the ambassador. The White House has denied the report. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered to provide lawmakers with a recording of the meeting to refute the report. >> Related: Intelligence shared by Trump with Russia came from Israel, reports say The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump encouraged Comey to drop his investigation into the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was forced from his position in February after it was revealed that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
  • Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor
    Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor
    A nurse accused of groping at least two women, who were under anesthesia at the time, was arrested in metro Atlanta and jailed without bond. Police said suspect Michael Morgan’s pastor contacted detectives about the crimes a few weeks ago.  “We believe a pastor had talked to Mr. Morgan about this and then came and reported the crime to us,” said Sgt. Sam Worsham. >> Read more trending news Worsham said investigators believe that the women were assaulted this year between February and April at the Northern Crescent Endoscopy/Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. “While the female victims were in recovery, still under anesthesia, (he) was performing, not sexual acts on them, but sexual battery,' Worsham said. An incident report said that the pastor told police “Mr. Morgan looked at these women inappropriately and lifted their bras and had contact with their breast.” “We’re asking anyone if they have further information about this case to contact (the) Sandy Springs Police Department,” said Worsham. “That’s what’s concerning about this case. You are under anesthesia. You have a lot of trust in the facility you’re in.” The medical practice’s managing partner, Dr. Steven Morris, said the facility performs background checks on new employees, and has procedures in place to ensure a safe environment. “We take patient safety very seriously and are shocked and concerned about this allegation,” Morris said in a statement. >> Related: Pot makes older people smarter, but impairs younger people, study finds “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” he said. Visitors to the sprawling medical complex said on Monday the allegations shocked them. “Whatever is done in the dark will come to the light,” said Tonya Walker. “I would feel violated and I would want the person punished for that indiscretion of my body.” Patient David Quinn said he believes that the pastor did the right thing and hopes Morgan faces prison time. “It’s a terrible thing to do to someone, and they should pursue the full extent of the law against him,” he said.
  • Street closings revealed for PULSE memorial event
    Street closings revealed for PULSE memorial event
    The city will honor the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub on June 12 with several events across Orlando. Attendees are being put on notice about street closures and nearby parking. The southbound lane of South Orange Avenue in front of the nightclub will be closed that day, while Esther Street, adjacent to the location will also be closed to traffic. Parking will be provided at: 120 West Grant Street 21 West Muriel Street 74 Bonnie Loch Court 1800 South Orange Avenue  The streets around Lake Eola Park will also be closed during parts of the day and people are being asked to use downtown parking garages and take the free LYMMO, which has stops on Magnolia Avenue and Church Street, within a block or two of the park.  The city is encouraging people to plan their travel and parking before going to any of the events. Travelers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation including, LYMMO, bike share, car share and carpooling. Click here for a complete list of events taking place on Orlando United Day. 
  • Baby found with nearly 100 rat bites, parents charged
    Baby found with nearly 100 rat bites, parents charged
    Warning the details of the alleged injuries may be too graphic for some readers. An Arkansas couple were arrested after their newborn baby was found to have between 75 and 100 rat bites.  Police were called to Magnolia Regional Medical Center after the baby girl was taken to the emergency room for treatment for the bites. >> Read more trending news  A nurse said the 15-day-old child weighed five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times, KARK reported. Police told KARK that the baby had bites on her arms, fingers and face, with one bite on the baby’s forehead measuring about an inch wide with the skull visible. Police identified the child’s parents as Erica Shyrock, 19, and Charles Elliott, 18. Elliott’s mother said that her son told her that the child had been bitten by a mouse, but said he told her he was afraid the child would be taken away if he took the baby to the hospital. Shyrock told police that she put the baby to sleep at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The baby woke her up screaming at 7:30 a.m. and she found the baby covered in blood, KARK reported. Shyrock told police that both she and Elliott knew that there were rats in the home, but did nothing to get rid of them. Elliott told police that he and Shyrock woke up at 5 a.m. to the baby crying and saw blood everywhere and rat footprints in the crib. But he and Shyrock waited to take the baby to he hospital until his mother arrived around 9 a.m. Both Elliott and Shyrock were arrested, charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree. A Columbia County deputy prosecuting attorney said that new charges of permitting abuse of a minor with serious physical injury will be filed against the pair. The new charge is a felony, The Magnolia Reporter reported. When police searched the home, they said they found the baby’s bassinet with rat footprints in blood, the baby’s hat covered in blood and rodent droppings on a nearby table, KARK reported. Monday, the baby had facial reconstruction to repair the forehead injury. Tuesday, doctors at Arkansas Children’s Hospital told police that the injuries were so severe that the bites would have taken hours and the baby would have been in distress during the time. The doctor told police that he believes that the parents were either not at the home or were so incapacitated that they were not able to respond. The doctor said he found 75 to 100 bites covering the child, KARK reported.
  • 17 mummies found in Egyptian burial chamber, more could be unearthed
    17 mummies found in Egyptian burial chamber, more could be unearthed
      Archaeologists have made a stunning discovery in Egypt’s Nile Valley: They’ve unearthed at least 17 mostly intact mummies in a burial ground in the province of Minya, about 140 miles south of Cairo, according to news outlets. >> Read more trending news The ancient remains, believed to be about 1,500 years old, were found in a necropolis at a large archaeological site in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, The Associated Press reported, where thousands of mummified animals have previously been found. 'It's the first human necropolis to be found here,” Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told reporters, according to the AP.  The mummies are likely the remains of priests and officials because they were elaborately preserved, al-Anani said. >> Related: Amazing ancient Egyptian discover made in Cairo slums The site could contain more than 30 mummies, an Egyptologist, Salah al-Kholi, told The Telegraph.  Archaeologists also found a half-dozen sarcophagi, papyrus, clay and limestone coffins and other vessels. Egyptian officials hope the discovery might help bolster the nation’s floundering tourism industry.    
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.