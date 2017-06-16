Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley

From the coast to Kissimmee, there is fun stuff happening at every turn this weekend. You just have to know where to look to find the good times.

icFlorida’s Estee Martin stopped by Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday to go through the top picks for leisure time fun.

The icFlorida Fun 3:

Close Albino gator

Wild Florida’s 7th Anniversary Celebration

Wild Florida is celebrating its seventh anniversary of providing visitors with a world of adventure in the Middle of Nowhere with FREE ADMISSION to its Gator and Wildlife Park. Get an up close and personal look at more than 200 animals ranging from native Florida species to exotic animals such as sloths, lemurs, albino alligators, zebras and more. Visitors can also enjoy airboat rides, ranch buggy tours and a meal in the Chop House Grill.

Close Orlando City Rivas

Orlando City SC vs. Montreal Impact

After nearly two weeks without a scheduled league match, Orlando City SC is back in action as the Montreal Impact visit Orlando City Stadium, Saturday night. With all of the recent rest, you would have to imagine both players and fans will be ready to rock. If you’ve been itching for a game then don’t miss this one, as City doesn’t have another home match until early July.

Close Bon Jovi tribute

Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi Tribute Band

The next installment of the Star Spangled FREE Summer Concert Series at the historic Daytona Beach Bandshell features Bon Jovi tribute band, Livin’ On A Prayer. Complete with their big-hair 80s look and amazing 4-part harmony, you can rock out to favorites such as “It's My Life,” “Bad Medicine,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and many more. A fireworks display over the ocean follows the show.

Rain is in the forecast this weekend. Before you head out, check the icFlorida Weekend Events Forecast by WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.

3 More Fun Things:

Discover many more fun things to do around Central Florida at icFlorida.com.