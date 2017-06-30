As we head into this pseudo holiday weekend we have got a healthy mix of Independence Day and non-Independence Day-related events for you to enjoy.

Estee Martin visited Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley on Friday morning to go through some of this weekend's top picks for leisure time fun.

The icFlorida Fun 3:

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JULY 02: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Detroit Genuine Parts Ford, races Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 2, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

NASCAR Racing at Daytona

Summer Speedweek illuminates Daytona International Speedway with high-speed thrills and full-throttle fun, under the lights. Events include NASCAR Practice Day on Thursday, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on Friday, and the Coke Zero 400 on Saturday along with a pre-race concert by country music star Tyler Farr, and an epic post-race fireworks display.

Independence Day Happenings & 4th of July Fun

It's time for Fourth of July fun, and there are Independence Day celebrations and festivities happening all across Central Florida. Peruse our comprehensive list of Fourth of July events to get the lowdown on where and when the festivals and parades will happen and where fireworks displays will illuminate the skies of Central Florida communities from the coast to Clermont and everywhere in between.

Lakeridge Winery Summer Concert Series

Each Saturday afternoon during the month of July, Lakeridge Winery holds its popular Summer Concert Series, featuring live bands on the outdoor stage and solo acts in the Wine & Cheese Bar upstairs in the winery. Kicking things off is Jamaican-born Tory Wynter, and international ambassador for world music who has had several songs hit #1 on the charts.

Pretty much every summer weekend in Central Florida comes with a chance of rain, and this weekend is no different. Before you head out to have some fun, be sure to check the icFlorida Weekend Events Forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.

3 More Fun Things:

